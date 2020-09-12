The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 7
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which was set to begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Then an identified COVID cluster within the NC State athletic department shut down fall camp for eight days in late August, prompting the Pack to push back the opener against Virginia Tech to Sept. 26. Now NC State will open its season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Today, Sept. 12 marks 7 days from the Wolfpack's season opener.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 7— Senior cornerback Chris Ingram and sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight
Senior cornerback Chris Ingram and sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight will wear the No. 7 jersey for NC State in 2020.
Ingram has started in the last 18 games he's played in over the past two seasons for the Wolfpack and will look to get back into the mix in the Pack's secondary this fall.
The 6-foot-0, 182-pounder from Mooresville (N.C.) started the first six games for NC State in 2019 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Syracuse game. In his six contests, he tallied 32 total tackles (28 solo, four assisted), three pass breakups and two interceptions. Prior to his injury, he was tied for third in the ACC in interceptions.
In 2018, Ingram started in every game following the Pack's season opener. He led the team in pass breakups (8) and delivered 39 total tackles on top of one interception.
Knight returns as the Wolfpack's leading rusher in 2019 after gaining 745 yards on the ground in his true freshman season.
Appropriately nicknamed "Bam" for his explosive playmaking ability, Knight led all NC State running backs with five rushing touchdowns and a 5.5 yards per carry average last season.
Knight is listed as the Pack's starting running back in The Wolfpacker's projected offensive depth chart for 2020.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook