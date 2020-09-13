The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 6
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which was set to begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Then an identified COVID cluster within the NC State athletic department shut down fall camp for eight days in late August, prompting the Pack to push back the opener against Virginia Tech to Sept. 26. Now NC State will open its season at home against Wake Forest on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.
Today, Sept. 13 marks 6 days from the Wolfpack's season opener.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 6— Redshirt senior tight end Cary Angeline and sophomore safety Jakeen Harris
Redshirt senior tight end Cary Angeline and sophomore safety Jakeen Harris will wear the No. 6 for the Wolfpack in 2020.
Angeline transferred from the University of Southern California following his sophomore season in 2017. After sitting out the first two games as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Angeline appeared in the final 11 games. He started in four contests and grabbed nine receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.
Last season, Angeline appeared in all 12 games and started four as the Pack's primary receiving tight end. He grabbed 25 receptions for 369 yards and five touchdowns, the most among NC State pass catchers in 2019.
Harris arrived as a three-star safety in the Wolfpack's 2019 class as the No. 112 overall recruit in the state of North Carolina according to Rivals.
He played in 11 games as a true freshman and played most of his snaps at safety in the final six games of last season.
In 166 snaps, he tallied 30 total tackles (14 solo, 16 assisted) and one quarterback hurry.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook