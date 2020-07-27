The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 37
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
Today, July 27 marks 37 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
37— School record for total touchdowns in a single season held by Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson
Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson hold the school record for total touchdowns in a single season with a total of 37.
Rivers scored a career-high 37 touchdowns in his senior season in 2003, a year in which the Wolfpack finished 8-5. NC State went on to win the Tangerine Bowl that season in a 56-26 victory over Kansas that was led by a five-touchdown performance by Rivers in his final college game.
He set the school record for total touchdowns in a single season three times in his four-year career in Raleigh. Rivers first broke Jamie Barnette's previous record of 22 with 27 total touchdowns as a freshman in 2000 and set the record again in 2002 with 30 scores.
The former Wolfpack gunslinger threw for 34 touchdowns and ran for three in 2003 while gaining 4,603 total yards, most of which through the air.
Wilson tied the school record of 37 total touchdowns in 2010 as a redshirt junior in a season in which NC State finished No. 25 in the AP poll with a 9-4 record. The Wolfpack won the Champs Sports Bowl (formerly the Tangerine Bowl) that season with a 23-7 victory over West Virginia.
The Super Bowl champion Pack Pro threw 28 touchdowns for 3,563 yards and rushed for nine touchdowns on 435 yards in his final season in Raleigh in 2010.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook