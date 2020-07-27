In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3. In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend. Today, July 27 marks 37 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now. Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

37— School record for total touchdowns in a single season held by Philip Rivers and Russell Wilson