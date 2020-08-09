The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 34
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Today, Aug. 9 marks 34 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 34— Redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms III and freshman cornerback Aydan White
NC State redshirt freshman running back Delbert Mimms III and freshman cornerback Aydan White will both represent the No. 34 jersey for the Wolfpack in 2020.
Mimms redshirted last season but played on special teams in the Georgia Tech game. He'll compete for his first offensive snaps this season in what will be a loaded running back rotation along with sophomore Zonovan Knight, sophomore Jordan Houston and junior Ricky Person Jr.
In two high school seasons with the varsity football team at Ben Davis High in Indianapolis (Ind.), Mimms rushed for 2,056 yards and 28 touchdowns with an average of 7.1 yards per carry.
White will be a true freshman as a member of the NC State 2020 class. The young corner played both defensive back and wide receiver for three seasons at Christ School in Asheville (N.C.).
On defense, he recorded 81 career tackles along with seven interceptions. As a receiver, he caught 102 receptions for 1,846 yards along with 20 touchdowns.
