The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 28
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Today, Aug. 15 marks 28 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 28— Redshirt senior tight end Dylan Parham and redshirt junior defensive end Ibrahim Kante
Redshirt senior tight end Dylan Parham and redshirt junior defensive end Ibrahim Kante will wear the No. 28 jersey for NC State in 2020.
Parham saw action in all 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2017, but missed most of the 2018 season and the final five games of 2019 due to injuries. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA giving him an additional season after this fall.
Originally a three-star quarterback from Southeast Raleigh High, Parham was the No. 47 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina in his class according to Rivals.
In two high school seasons, the future tight end convert threw for 3,776 passing yards and 35 touchdowns. He also ran for 404 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in his senior season.
Since redshirting his true freshman season in 2017, Kante has made an appearance in every game over the past two years for the Wolfpack.
In 204 plays in 2018 as a redshirt freshman, Kante brought down 14 tackles (two solo, 12 assisted), including 3.5 for loss, and one sack. Last season, the defensive end had 15 tackles (nine solo, six assisted), including three for loss, in 358 plays.
Measured at 6-foot-5, 243-pounds with a 6-foot-11 wingspan out of Trinity Pawling High in Pawling (N.Y.), Kante was a two-star prospect according to Rivals.
After nine months in the NC State program with associate director of athletics and strength and conditioning coordinator Dantonio "Thunder" Burnette, Kante put on 45 pounds in his first nine months with the program.
——
