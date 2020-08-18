The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 25
In May, we originally started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.
In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.
In late July, the ACC scrapped its original football schedule to create a new 11-game model due to challenges presented from the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, NC State learned the dates of its new schedule which will begin Saturday, Sept. 12 in a road game against Virginia Tech.
Today, Aug. 18 marks 25 days from the Wolfpack's season opener, for now.
Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.
No. 25— Redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle
Career: Redshirt freshman cornerback Shyheim Battle will wear the No. 25 jersey for the Wolfpack season.
He redshirted his true freshman season in 2019 but still appeared in three games and played on special teams.
Bio: Battle was listed at 6-foot-2, 165-pounds out of Rocky Mount High in Rocky Mount (N.C.).
Listed as a four-star cornerback, Battle was ranked No. 30 nationally for his position and No. 12 overall in the state of North Carolina.
He was one of four four-star recruits in the 2019 Wolfpack class according to Rivals along with running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight, defensive tackle Joshua Harris and defensive tackle C.J. Clark.
In three seasons with the Rocky Mount High varsity football team, Battle took down 102 tackles and hauled in five interceptions. A two-way player in high school, the Rocky Mount product also grabbed 24 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Fun Fact: Battle also played basketball in high school and averaged 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
