Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world where the college football season goes off on time, Thursday, May 28 marked 98 days till NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night, road game that should be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made.

The fall of 1998 did not necessarily begin with high expectations. It began with an uninspiring 34-31 home win over Ohio on a Thursday night, but then the next two contests against teams both ranked in the top 11 at Carter-Finley Stadium produced one of the most memorable three-week spans in the venue’s history.

Sept. 12 vs. No. 2 Florida State

The Noles had dominated the ACC to that point, going 47-1 in the league since joining the conference in 1992. It’s lone blemish was a classic loss at Virginia in which the Cavaliers held on a goal line stand on the final play of the game in 1995.

Nobody had ever beaten the Noles with daylight, until Torry Holt and company on this day. Holt had a touchdown catch and returned a punt for a score while the defense intercepted Chris Weinke six times in a 24-7 win.

When NC State was celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Carter-Finley Stadium, The Wolfpacker asked several people for their favorite memory in the venue. The Wolfpacker published Stu Coman offered this:

“My favorite memory of Carter-Finley Stadium is of a game I didn’t attend.

"My godson was getting married in the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 12, 1998. It also happened to be the day NC State was playing No. 2-ranked Florida State at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“My nephew Creed Wood, who was 17, and my son Jay, who was 12, had been going to every game with me for 10 years, and were huge Wolfpack fans. They didn’t want to take any chance of missing some of the game, so Creed drove Jay to Carter-Finley.

“I went to the wedding with the goal of seeing the ceremony, hugging the bride and groom at the reception, and then slipping out quickly and joining the boys at the game.

“However, my godson forgot his shoes and had to wear tennis shoes during the ceremony. He drove home at his new bride’s insistence to get dress shoes for the pictures afterward.

“That whole process took well over an hour. By the time I got out of there, it was halftime, and I decided to drive home and watch the second half on TV. It ended up being an incredible game, with NC State winning 24-7.

“I could not wait for the boys to get home and tell me about it. I waited and waited, and about an hour and half later they finally showed up.

“They had gone on the field after the game and celebrated with all the students. They were dirty and sweaty, and could not stop talking about all that happened. I had never seen them that excited about a Wolfpack football win.

“Each had removed clumps of turf from the field as souvenirs. My wife took Jay’s and put it in a glass container for him. Creed took his home.

“About 10 years later Jay was a student at NC State, and my wife and I decided to move to downtown Durham. We were cleaning up the house, and in his room we found that glass container with the turf. It had been there for over 10 years.

“Seeing the dried up grass bought a big smile to my face and a few tears to my eyes. Going to football games at Carter-Finley with Creed and Jay was a very special and very cherished part of helping raise both of them.”

Oct. 1 vs. No. 11 Syracuse

The win over No. 11 Syracuse on a Thursday night a couple weeks later completed the improbable stretch that sandwiched an inexplicable loss at Baylor in between, the only blemish in a 3-1 start to the 1998 season.

The Wolfpacker contributor Tim Peeler recently wrote about that win over Syracuse. Here is a passage from that story:

The night against Syracuse became equally special. The Wolfpack had beaten the No. 13 Orange the year before at the Carrier Dome, thanks to head coach Mike O’Cain’s daring two-point conversion in overtime. Coach Paul Pasqualoni’s team came to Raleigh hell-bent on revenge, ostensibly behind the play of Heisman Trophy candidate Donovan McNabb.

“We really wanted to prove that game was not a fluke,” Holt said. “They were pretty pumped about getting revenge. I just remember there were a lot of good players on the field that night. It was a great atmosphere, and the game was on national television.”

McNabb was completely outplayed by underappreciated [Jamie] Barnette, who was responsible for three touchdowns in a 38-17 victory that sent students and fans rushing onto the field to tear down the goalposts, just as they had done following the win over the Seminoles.

“Jamie was just unbelievable that night,” remembered Holt, who caught Barnette’s lone touchdown pass and watched him run for two more. “Donovan and I were getting a lot of attention, but Jamie stole the show. [Running back] Rahshon Spikes was fantastic. It was another one of those nights where we won a big game, which we were pretty good at doing.”

Holt, Barnette’s favorite target, caught six passes for 132 yards. He passed former teammate Eddie Goines as the program’s career receiving yards leader. Holt finished his career with 191 career catches for 3,379 yards and 31 touchdown receptions.

It was the first time in 23 years that the Wolfpack had beaten two such highly ranked teams, and the last time State has beaten a top 5 and a top 15 team in the same season.