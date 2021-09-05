The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Thoughts from opening weekend

But a lot has already been seen, and here some thoughts from the opening weekend, so far, in our 3-2-1 format.

The opening weekend is not yet complete for ACC football. Florida State hosts once-again-independent Notre Dame on Sunday evening, and then Louisville will play Ole Miss, who will be without head coach Lane Kiffin , Monday in Atlanta.

1. The ACC's top-10 ranked teams looked overrated. There was an awful lot of benefit of the doubt given to both Clemson and North Carolina. The Tigers had earned it. Head coach Dabo Swinney has dealt with heavy losses before and kept the ball rolling. He reached a College Football Playoff with Kelly Bryant at quarterback after losing DeShaun Watson, for instance.

And Clemson is unlikely to face a great defense near the caliber of Georgia again for the rest of the season. Nevertheless, it sure looked like even a good defense may be able to slow down the Tigers, at least more than in years past, until its offensive line starts to gel and its new batch of skill talent gets up to speed.

It is still puzzling why so much benefit of the doubt was given to UNC. They lost 2,365 rushing yards and 2,355 receiving yards from its 2020 squad. Yes, Sam Howell is a legitimate NFL prospect, but obviously so was Philip Rivers. Yet after Rivers phenomenal true freshman season in 2000, he lost his top two wideouts including arguably college football’s top receiver in Koren Robinson. The following year Rivers threw for 2,586 yards, nearly 500 yards fewer than any other in his Wolfpack career.

In other words, you don't just keep rolling along just because your quarterback is great. He needs proven skill talent around him. There were a lot of assumptions that with Howell and an experienced offensive line UNC would just replace all those lost pieces. Those assumptions disregarded how good those skill players made both Howell and the offensive line look.

Both teams have a lot of time to, and likely will, get their situations fixed by the end of the year. Clemson's defense in particular might be enough to win the rest of their games on their schedule, but in the case of the Heels in particular it was quite a reach to project top 10 status on them.

2. Miami looked particularly average. The cautionary tale on Miami (and also on NC State) was that a lot of the successes in 2020 could have been schedule-induced. Miami was able to pull out close wins over NC State and Virginia Tech on the road and at home over Virginia and also had a solid victory over Pittsburgh at its home stadium. The fact is only the Wolfpack, who was a better team most of its game against the Hurricanes, and Pitt, who went 6-5, were Miami's only wins over teams with a .500 record in 2020.

Yet it was bestowed a No. 14 preseason ranking despite its star quarterback coming back from a torn ACL.

There’s no shame in getting your butt whooped by Alabama. The Crimson Tide is going to do that to all but maybe one or two teams they play this year, probably. But you would expect a top-15 team to put up a better fight than what Miami did in its 44-13 loss. Frankly, the Hurricanes looked like an average ACC team.

3. Bottom of the league is as bad as feared. If the three top-25 teams from the ACC look overrated this weekend, the bottom of the league did not disappoint, in a bad way. Duke had the dishonorable distinction of being the first Power Five team to lose to Charlotte, who went 2-4 last year. Yet it was not a shocking upset.

More surprising was Georgia Tech losing to Northern Illinois in Atlanta. The same NIU program that went 0-6 in 2020.

The only mild comfort was that Syracuse went to Ohio in what was essentially viewed as a pick ‘em game, in a testament to preseason perceptions of the Orange’s program, and handedly won 29-9.