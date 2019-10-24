NC State received good news and bad news on the football recruiting front over the weekend. Intriguing and athletic receiver Joshua Crabtree from Heritage High in Wake Forest committed, but long-time pledge Stephen Gosnell from East Surry High in Pilot Mountain, N.C., bolted for State's rival UNC.

