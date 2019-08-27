News More News
2019-08-27

The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: NC State's depth chart

Matt Carter
Editor

NC State football formally released its depth chart on Monday. The most notable development was Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren formally announced the starting quarterback — redshirt sophomore Matthew McKay.

But obviously there is a lot more information in the depth chart than just the quarterback. Here’s a deeper dive into it with The Wolfpacker’s 3-2-1 feature.

Local product Matthew McKay's rise up the depth chart is emblematic of this year's team. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)
{{ article.author_name }}