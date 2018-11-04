Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Nov. 4 following NC State's win over Florida State.

• Matt Carter, TheWolfpacker.com — Column: NC State showed it still has more to play for after dominating FSU

Going forward, the Pack’s pass defense is what it is — and that’s vulnerable. It allowed 421 passing yards to Florida State, but the final four offenses on the schedule feature a pair of true freshmen quarterbacks coming to Carter-Finley Stadium in Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman and East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers and a pair of passing attacks on the road in Louisville and North Carolina that are far less threatening than what NC State has faced the past three games.



All three ACC teams on the slate have passing offenses that entered this weekend ranked 63rd or worse nationally at the FBS. The past three opponents were all in the top 37.

That is a good example of why Saturday’s game was a crossroad moment in NC State’s quest for a double-digit win season, which would also include as a byproduct an undefeated home record.

• Joe Giglio, Raleigh News & Observer — NC State is getting better, Florida State is not. It’s crazy how much can change in 5 years

The first time Florida State touched the ball on Saturday, Keyshawn Helton tripped on a kickoff return.

He wasn’t touched. The Seminoles also committed two penalties on the play for good measure. As far as starts go, that was perfectly symbolic of Florida State’s 48-27 loss to N.C. State.

It’s hard to reconcile just how far Florida State (4-5, 2-5 ACC) has fallen. In 2014, the Seminoles came into Carter-Finley Stadium as the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the country.

• Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer — Florida State’s struggles leave an ACC vacancy NC State can fill

The arrival of this bumbling, stumbling Florida State operation wasn’t merely exactly what N.C. State needed to get back on track after two losses that were each excruciating for different reasons. It was also a reminder that the position as perennial second-best program in the Atlantic Division remains an open vacancy, one the Wolfpack is as qualified as anyone to fill.

• Brant Wilkerson-New, Greensboro News-Record — NC State shuts down Florida State in decisive victory

A once-promising season derailed in consecutive weeks, those doubts about the “old” State resurfaced, concerned that the Wolfpack would squander that 5-0 start and wind up in Shreveport with a 7-5 record and nothing to show for its progress.

Instead, the Wolfpack came home with a vengeance and physically dominated from the opening kick.

That’s another baby step for a program looking to emerge from the clutter as the ACC enters what could be its wildest November yet as Pittsburgh — yes, the Pittsburgh that handed North Carolina its only win of the season — sits in first place in the Coastal Division on Nov. 3.

• David Kehrli, Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack lines light up Florida State

Despite the name recognition, the accolades or the statistics, the Wolfpack had a point to prove in its 47-28 beatdown of Florida State in Saturday afternoon’s homecoming game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

A Florida State defense that entered the game 12th in the country in rush defense and fifth in yards per rush, was blown off the ball by the offensive line of the Wolfpack (6-2 overall, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) while the N.C. State defensive line was equally as dominant, recording five sacks and holding the Seminoles to 24 rushing yards.

“We all took it a little personally. We thought we got (quarterback Ryan Finley) hit a little too much (against Syracuse),” Bradbury said. “They’ve got some good players … Obviously, we’ve heard about that all week from coaches, from media, from everyone.”

It’s a strong bounce-back performance after dropping back-to-back games to Clemson and Syracuse, and one that makes the Wolfpack bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.

• Samuel Evers, Rocky Mount Telegram — For Doeren, ‘Pack it’s on to the next goal

When his career in coaching comes to an end, Dave Doeren might consider a pivot toward a career in personal relations.

The N.C. State football coach can adjust, frame, and refocus — especially while talking to the media — with the best of them. After two losses to Clemson and Syracuse that knocked his team from No. 16 in the AP Top 25 to unranked, he’s been quick this week to remind people of what’s still possible for this season, one that started with five straight wins.

At the forefront now — after the loftiest goals are out the window, ones that included an ACC title game appearance and beyond — are an undefeated season at Carter-Finley Stadium, where the team is currently 5-0, and a 10-win season.

“I’ve said that a thousand times,” Doeren said on running the table at home. “It’s been 32 years since it happened. It’s a huge goal for our football team.”

• Lauren Brownlow, WRAL.com — Where the Triangle teams stand after week 10 in the weird and wacky ACC

NC State had lost two in a row and was teetering on the edge, facing off against a Florida State team that was sure to be desperate after being humiliated the week before. Florida State has been a mess, but the Seminoles do have talent. NC State got the ball first and marched down the field for a score, besting what had been Florida State's best unit (its defense). It was a strong and necessary start that set the tone.

It wasn't a perfect performance overall for NC State, but the 47-28 win was pretty thorough and never really in doubt.

It was best described as a workmanlike effort, but an efficient one and one where they responded whenever they needed to. Florida State was a complete mess.

• Wayne McGahee III, Tallahassee Democrat — FSU’s just not a good football team and that’s not changing

Florida State's players can't be accused of quitting Saturday after fighting all the way to the end against North Carolina State.

It just didn't matter.

The Seminoles (4-5, 2-5 ACC) were outplayed in every phase of the game in their 47-28 loss to the Wolfpack here at Carter-Finley Stadium.

FSU just isn't a good football team and there's nothing the coaches or anyone else can do about it this season.

• Camden Speight, Technician — Pack must improve red-zone offense for stretch run

Even in a game where the NC State football team won by 19 points over Florida State, there were some offensive drives that came up just short. Graduate quarterback Ryan Finley and the offense settled for three redzone field goals at 26 yards, 21 yards and 31 yards, respectively.

Ultimately, it didn’t deter the outcome of the game and, as a whole, the offense was able to drive and move the ball at will against the Seminoles defense. However, scoring touchdowns in that position would’ve put the game to rest long before the fourth quarter, especially on drives where the Pack gets great field position to get into the endzone.