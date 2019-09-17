The Wolfpack daily newsstand: Sept. 17
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — DeMarr Langford's official visit to NC State went well
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State football production by class
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren hopes his football team learns lessons from West Virginia loss
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren's press conference transcript
• The Wolfpacker — Camren Hayes' size, skills translate nicely at point guard
• The Wolfpacker — Updated NC State football depth chart
• The Wolfpacker — Audio/video: Wolfpack football coach Dave Doeren press conference
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL week 2
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: West Virginia 44, NC State 27
• Raleigh News & Observer — No quarterback changes, no time for the Wolfpack to panic
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren talks about learning experiences from West Virginia loss
• Greensboro News-Record — Fenway Bowl to pit ACC, American Athletic football teams
• GoPack.com — NC State Athletics to Host #SetTheExpectation Game
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host Cougars Tuesday Evening
• GoPack.com — NC State at Florida State Game Time Announced
• Technician — Wolfpack women's soccer ready to wrap up nonconference schedule against ECU
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s soccer matches against a struggling College of Charleston
• Technician — Strong final day boosts men’s golf to 7th-place finish
• Technician — Sluggish offensive performance plagues NC State football grades
• Technician — Evans, Frazier lead Pack volleyball to bounce back showing in Boone
Tweets of the day
Catching Up with NC State Commit Forward Nick Farrar https://t.co/cYpISLyqGC @NickFarrar15 @PackMensBball @PackPride #HoopState— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) September 17, 2019
Week 3️⃣ down for NC State Athletics! Check out the top 5 plays! https://t.co/nKj5AkKJKv— Jasmine McKoy (@jasmineamckoy) September 17, 2019
NC State listed as a No. 10 seed and playing St. Mary's:https://t.co/8YJVhPxfLc— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) September 16, 2019
Worst Power 5 conference, surprise 3-0 teams and some Week 3 overreactions, via @RivalsMike https://t.co/tDfsW4RoM8— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) September 17, 2019
Video of the day
——
