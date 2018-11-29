The Wolfpack daily newsstand: Nov. 29
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting East Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Brock Miller eager to learn from first college start
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 15
• The Wolfpacker — Ryan Finley runner-up for ACC offensive player of the ye
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football, bowls and some hoops
• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State star Jaylen Samuels makes a pair of former Tar Heels dress in Wolfpack gear
• Raleigh News & Observer — Isaiah Todd, a basketball target of UNC and NC State, adjusts to life in the Triangle
• Raleigh News & Observer — Orlando or Jacksonville? The Big 12 will determine NC State’s bowl fate
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s loss to Wisconsin might help more than its first six wins
• Technician — Offensive line to be tested against the Pirates
• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks for confidence boost vs. ECU
• Technician — East Carolina sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Pirates
• Technician — Men’s basketball set to face Vanderbilt Saturday
• Technician — Morris, Pack seek victory over Old Dominion
• GoPack.com — #13 Wolfpack Hosts Wolverines Thursday in ACC/B1G Challenge
• GoPack.com — #7 @PackWrestle Heads to ODU for Thursday Dual
• GoPack.com — Pack Gymnastics Checks in at No. 1 in 2019 EAGL Preseason Poll
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 32 - ODU Dual Preview & R-Fr. Storm & Leitten
• GoPack.com — NC State to Team Up with Operation Toy Storm and Toys for Tots Saturday
Tweets of the day
NC State vs. ODU wrestling match cancelled “due to an anonymous security threat." https://t.co/mwAlRTw364— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) November 29, 2018
Ryan Finley is the highest-graded ACC QB through the regular season pic.twitter.com/IQBLnKtYaP— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 28, 2018
THAT'S OUR QUARTERBACK 👏— Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 28, 2018
→ https://t.co/Gl8jva5vUz pic.twitter.com/Dpo9hvaZ5X
Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson is expected to retire, sources tell ESPN. Assistant coaches have been pulled off of the recruiting trail, and a team meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. today, according to sources. Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Ken... https://t.co/WnDSLl0N07— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 28, 2018
3 levels of potential champions right now that I have seen:— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) November 29, 2018
Elite: Virginia, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan, and Kansas
Almost Elite: Tennessee, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, and Nevada
Potential to be Elite: UK, Auburn, UNC, Mich St, and Nova
