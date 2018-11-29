Ticker
The Wolfpack daily newsstand: Nov. 29

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting East Carolina

• The Wolfpacker — Brock Miller eager to learn from first college start

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 15

• The Wolfpacker — Ryan Finley runner-up for ACC offensive player of the ye

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Talking football, bowls and some hoops

• Raleigh News & Observer — Former NC State star Jaylen Samuels makes a pair of former Tar Heels dress in Wolfpack gear

• Raleigh News & Observer — Isaiah Todd, a basketball target of UNC and NC State, adjusts to life in the Triangle

• Raleigh News & Observer — Orlando or Jacksonville? The Big 12 will determine NC State’s bowl fate

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s loss to Wisconsin might help more than its first six wins

• Technician — Offensive line to be tested against the Pirates

• Technician — Wolfpack defense looks for confidence boost vs. ECU

• Technician — East Carolina sports editor breaks down Wolfpack vs. Pirates

• Technician — Men’s basketball set to face Vanderbilt Saturday

• Technician — Morris, Pack seek victory over Old Dominion

• GoPack.com — #13 Wolfpack Hosts Wolverines Thursday in ACC/B1G Challenge

• GoPack.com — #7 @PackWrestle Heads to ODU for Thursday Dual

• GoPack.com — Pack Gymnastics Checks in at No. 1 in 2019 EAGL Preseason Poll

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 32 - ODU Dual Preview & R-Fr. Storm & Leitten

• GoPack.com — NC State to Team Up with Operation Toy Storm and Toys for Tots Saturday

