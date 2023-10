NC State might be catching a crucial break if Duke junior quarterback Riley Leonard can't play due to an ankle injury suffered Sept. 30 vs. Notre Dame.

NC State understands having its star quarterback get hurt, with Devin Leary suffering a season-ending injury last year. Duke freshman quarterback Henry Belin would be "next man up" for the Blue Devils.

NC State plays at Duke at 8 p.m. tonight on the ACC Network.