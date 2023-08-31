NC State has a lot of open-ended questions, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.

The Wolfpack hired offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who also coaches the tight ends and inside receivers, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague. The duo are reunited from their time at BYU and Virginia.

Anae then brought in Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who will be throwing to an unproven group of receivers, combined with tight ends who are coming back from injuries.

NC State opens the season at Connecticut at 7:30 p.m. tonight on CBS College Sports.