The Wolfpack Central predicted freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith would be be back Monday, and he made it official Tuesday.

The last two big moves come down to what redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron does with the NBA Draft — he's expected to remain in the draft with Wednesday's deadline looming — and then what does NC State do with the freed up scholarship.

NCSU had Campbell forward Cedric Henderson Jr. in for an official visit Saturday and Sunday, and he'd fit in smoothly in the Wolfpack's revamped roster.