The Wolfacker daily newsstand: May 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 8.

What they're saying

"Mohamed is a once-in-a-lifetime player; a generational player”
— — Clinton coach Cory Johnson to the Fayetteville Observer on three-star linebacker Mohamed Kaba, who will announce his commitment Thursday afternoon
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Center Danny Dixon aiming to make most of last year

• The Wolfpacker — Grad transfer Danny Dixon commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Linebackers

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking recruiting and baseball with Andrew Sanders

• Raleigh News & Observer — Addition of grad transfer changes scholarship math for NC State

• Raleigh News & Obsever — Durham’s run as ACC baseball tournament’s home is ending. Here’s why

• Fayetteville Observer: College choice coming Thursday for Clinton High standout Mohamed Kaba

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State lands grad transfer Danny Dixon

• Technician — Wolfpack comes up short in ninth-inning rally against Campbell

• GoPack.com — NC State set to face Duke in NCAA Championships Sweet 16 Friday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack softball’s Sam Russ garners All-ACC honors

• GoPack.com — Football holding donation drive for survivors of interpersonal abuse

Tweets of the day

——

