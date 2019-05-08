The Wolfacker daily newsstand: May 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 8.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Center Danny Dixon aiming to make most of last year
• The Wolfpacker — Grad transfer Danny Dixon commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Linebackers
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo’s: Talking recruiting and baseball with Andrew Sanders
• Raleigh News & Observer — Addition of grad transfer changes scholarship math for NC State
• Raleigh News & Obsever — Durham’s run as ACC baseball tournament’s home is ending. Here’s why
• Fayetteville Observer: College choice coming Thursday for Clinton High standout Mohamed Kaba
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State lands grad transfer Danny Dixon
• Technician — Wolfpack comes up short in ninth-inning rally against Campbell
• GoPack.com — NC State set to face Duke in NCAA Championships Sweet 16 Friday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack softball’s Sam Russ garners All-ACC honors
• GoPack.com — Football holding donation drive for survivors of interpersonal abuse
Tweets of the day
Our players are turning their response to a powerful message by @brendatracy24 into action.They'll be at Friday's @NCStateBaseball game to gather items to benefit @InterAct_Wake & survivors of interpersonal violence. #WPN, help us #SetTheExpectation!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 7, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/7GUS8Bsqh4 pic.twitter.com/VYmpQJKNVM
Never underestimate the power of our student-athletes! Thank you for leading the charge on this @jacsw3 !!— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) May 7, 2019
Please read & please help support @PackFootball & @NCStateBaseball May 10th!! https://t.co/Igq5Uo4JHQ
Thank you @PackFootball for helping raise awareness to these critical issues and for supporting InterAct and the individuals and families we serve. https://t.co/7BviOWAqNw— InterAct (@InterAct_Wake) May 7, 2019
Excited to announce that I have committed to play at NC State next year as a grad transfer.. Time to work! 🐺 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/daTBb9J474— Danny Dixon (@DannyDixon56) May 7, 2019
With the addition of grad transfer Danny Dixon, NC State’s basketball roster is potentially at 14 (the NCAA scholarship limit is 13).— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 7, 2019
According to an NBA source, Jalen Lecque is “likely” staying in the draft. He has until May 29 to make an official decision
No word on Markell Johnson’s draft decision. He was not invited to the combine or the G League Elite Camp.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 7, 2019
Have been told by an NC State source that Johnson is academically eligible for his senior season, which clears one major hurdle for his potential return
2020 Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden will include Villanova, Michigan, NC State and Baylor, source told @stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 7, 2019
7’ Chet Holmgren’21 earned offers from Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Gonzaga, Florida, Texas, Rutgers, Cal, Iowa, & Iowa St as well as interest from Kentucky, UNC & NC State. Would like to hear from Tennessee & Duke as well.— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) May 6, 2019
7’4” wingspan
Top 10 in scoring, rebounds, FG% & blocks pic.twitter.com/rWf3vH41QE
I thought Greensboro did a great job hosting the last time it was there, and I think actually that would be my preferred alternative to Durham, given its geographic convenience. Within 2-3 hours of Wake Forest, UNC, Duke, NC State, Clemson, Va Tech and UVa. https://t.co/QA8yKnKvDt— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) May 8, 2019
Today is the final round of the NCAA Norman Regional! Due to inclement weather in the area, today's round has been pushed back to a 12:30 PM ET shotgun start.— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) May 8, 2019
📊https://t.co/xRpxTiNYKg pic.twitter.com/dRDtFNRjeQ
