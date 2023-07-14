It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

• NC State methodically picked up seven football commitments between June and first half of July. What players have decisions looming?

• Will the Wolfpack alter their approach in battling top 15 kind of programs when recruiting a football prospect for multiple years?

• What players will be under the spotlight when high school football gets going this fall?

• The class of 2024 for hoops is all about the wings in the state of North Carolina. Four of the nine high-major prospects have picked colleges, including NCSU landing Paul McNeil.

