It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State has Stanford point guard Mike O'Connell for an official visit this weekend. The Wolfpack Central watched him in a pair of games, including against new NCSU guard D.J. Horne, an Arizona State transfer.

• The Wolfpack locked in an early commitment from junior Cedrick Bailey, who is currently the second-best quarterback prospect among ACC quarterback commits.

• At least 15 football scholarships were offered this past week, including four in the class of 2024.

• The Josh Level Classic takes place May 20 at Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High and at least one NC State signee will be in it, and maybe two.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



