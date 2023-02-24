It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• A deep dive into up and down recruiting cycles in the city of Durham, N.C., a subject near and dear to local recruiting fans in football and men's basketball.

• Who could be a player that NC State will try and get involved in if he enters the transfer portal in basketball?

• Great insight on the development of five-star top 10 junior center Blanca Thomas.

• What are some important recruiting developments that emerged in football over the last three days?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



