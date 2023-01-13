It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State has a pair of official visitors in football this weekend, both important in their own way.

• The Charlotte area is becoming the epic center of boys and girls basketball this weekend, with numerous NC State targets set to play.

• Who are some of the offensive lineman that new coach Garett Tujague could be targeting right away?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



