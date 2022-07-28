It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Who are some of the players expected to attend Alpha Wolf on Friday?

• What is the inside scoop on Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver target Kevin Concepcion?

• Is NC State men's basketball on commitment watching coming up?

• The Wolfpack men's hoops program might not have an Alpha Wolf type of event, but could have nine-plus visitors coming up to watch practices leading up to the Bahamas trip.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



