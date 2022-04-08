It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• A breakdown on a pair of transfers who could be heading to NC State.

• The ultimate cheat sheet for the first of two April evaluation periods in men's basketball.

• Where will Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan offensive lineman Sam Pendleton be this weekend and what is the latest?

• What are some key aspects of what has become a low-key spring for NC State football?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



