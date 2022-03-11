It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Reaction and insight into the new Rivals.com class of 2024 rankings.

• Follow-up on a Thursday football visitor that might rise up the in-state 2023 rankings.

• Today-through-Sunday is the last preps hoops of the season.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.





Enter The Run Down



