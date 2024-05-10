It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State football coaches "threw the O" to numerous players in the class of 2025, 2026 and 2027, this past week, including to the freshman son of a former NFL quarterback. At least 14 players claimed NC State offers this past week.

• The saga of power forward Ezra Ausar is still ongoing, with the latest twist is that another post player, who isn't nearly as accomplished will be picking a school soon with NC State on his short list.

• The Josh Level Classic will put on a show this Saturday at Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High, with the girls game at 3:30 p.m., the eighth/ninth grade game at 5 and national boys game at 7 p.m., which will have NC State senior signee Paul McNeil.

