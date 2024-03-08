It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State had several football visitors and two of the unofficial visits could end up picking the same college.

• One key senior target has set up an official visit to NC State, but what could tip the scales toward the Wolfpack?'

• NC State could be closing in on a spring commitment from a key class of 2025 target, but caution is still needed as he hasn't really began his recruitment much yet.

• A local sophomore is a major NC State target at one position, but wants to play another and it will be fascinating to see if he pulls it off, and where he does it.

• The NCHSAA playoffs resume tonight and several NC State targets are playing throughout the state.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



