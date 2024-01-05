It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State will be turning its attention to the class of 2025, and should have a decent amount of scholarships to use.

• The Wolfpack will need to solve the Daylan Smothers riddle soon enough, but will likely go after a prep running back in 2025 regardless, including a NCSU legacy target.

• NC State searched high and low for a portal point guard and it turned out many of the targets at that point in time haven't panned out.

• Two local small forwards have showcase games this weekend, though one of them, Jackson Keith of Southern Durham, is a "game-time" decision on playing Saturday night.

