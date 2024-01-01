It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State is in crunch time for portal season with Jan. 2 the deadline for players to enter, and classes starting Jan. 8 in Raleigh.

• This past year has shown that recruiting of a player never stops, even after pesky speed bumps of them signing elsewhere.

• The John Wall Holiday Invitational had enough meat for NC State men and women's programs to chew on in recruiting.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



