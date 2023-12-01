It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State has lost 16 players prematurely since fall camp started, creating more action and stress on speed-dating in December than ever before?

• At least four offers and likely five have gone out to players who are in the NCAA transfer portal already.

• NC State has a handful of local players who are expected to enter the portal, two of which the Wolfpack recruited hard the first time around.

• Flip watch is always a theme before Signing Day, and some schools are trying for NC State recruits, and the Wolfpack are making their own moves.

