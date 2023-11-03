It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• NC State women's basketball landed flashy point guard Zamareya Jones of Bethel (N.C.) North Pitt on Wednesday. A look inside her recruitment after talking to her.

• Does NC State want to revamp the running backs room? It appears so with the Wolfpack bringing in running back Anthony Carrie for an official visit. He would give NCSU three class of 2024 running back commits.

• The Wolfpack Central will be back in the Triad tonight for the start of the NCHSAA playoffs.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



