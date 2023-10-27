It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Another busy week in football recruiting, with NC State hitting the transfer portal, junior college ranks and prep ranks thanks in part to the bye week.

• NC State has been working legacy recruit Sarah Strong of Sanford (N.C.) Grace Christian for at least three years, and some clarity has emerged at who the competition is.

• Who is the greatest professional NC State athlete? It's a debate that has picked up steam.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



