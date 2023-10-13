It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• There is nervousness over what wide receiver senior commit Terrell Anderson will ultimately do now that Georgia has entered the picture.

• The Phenom Hoop Report has the North Carolina top 80 camp this Sunday in Bermuda Run, N.C., and there should be a solid group of players in attendance.

• Women's basketball recruiting got the boost that it needed with coach Wes Moore landing a pair of senior commits this past week.

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



