It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• The last of NC State's two key football recruiting targets are closing in on their college decisions.

• Some intel from the Rolesville (N.C.) High scrimmage, and what other scrimmage in the Raleigh area will be big Saturday.

• NC State hoops recruiting has been quiet, but the Wolfpack currently have two scholarships to use. Also, potential changes in the NCAA calendar will make major shifts in how colleges evaluation talent and deal with transfers.

• Could a key NC State recruiting target get an option of playing professionally in Spain?

A premium subscription is needed to view The Run Down. If not a member, click on the ad here.

All material in The Run Down is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpack Central's permission.

Enter The Run Down



