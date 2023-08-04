It's time for another edition of The Wolfpack Central's The Run Down.

What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some thoughts on basketball recruiting and football recruiting. Click below to get access to The Run Down on the Hands in the Dirt message board.

Some thoughts for this week:

• Senior wide receiver target Jonathan Paylor and defensive end target Josh Alexander-Felton both select their colleges tonight.

• Florida State has grabbed the headlines, and the Pac-12 could be going through its last rights. Conference re-alignment will be rocking the sport again.

• NC State hoops had three players unofficially visit this past week, and junior target Jaylen Cross had 70 points in a traveling team game.

