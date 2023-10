NC State played Louisville down to the wire, but both teams were exposed in numerous ways.

The difference is that Louisville won 13-10 and improved to 5-0 and are now ranked No. 25 in the country. As a result of the loss, and how it happened, NC State has changed quarterbacks from senior Brennan Armstrong to sophomore MJ Morris for the Marshall game.

NC State fell to 3-2 and host Marshall at 2 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.