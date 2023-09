NC State relied on its strength literally in dispatching Connecticut 24-14 on Thursday in East Hartford, Conn.

NC State rushed 46 times for 209 yards and three touchdowns, with Virginia transfer quarterback Brennan Armstrong leading the way. The defense also proved stingy after the first UConn series, and the self-inflicting wounds were kept to the minimal such as turning over the football (none), committing penalties (one) or allowing sacks (one).

NC State improved to 1-0 and host Notre Dame at 12 p.m. Saturday on ABC.