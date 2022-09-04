NC State proved it can be both a team that struggled at East Carolina on Saturday, but still have its top goals for the season remain intact. NC State held on to a 21-20 victory at East Carolina, which showed numerous areas that need work. NCSU improved to 1-0 overall and host Charleston Southern next Saturday. The Wolfpack Central reviews the various components of the key victory.

NC State quarterback Devin Leary threw for 211 yards and one touchdown in a 21-20 win over East Carolina on Saturday. (USA Today Sports Photos)

Most important play

East Carolina kicker Owen Daffer tried a 41-yard field goal with five seconds left and kicked it wide right. He was 19 of 23 on field goals last year. Daffer also missed an extra point with 2:58 left in the game. Another key play was star redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson exiting the game with 42 seconds left. ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers took off and Wilson went down to the ground and never returned.

Three game balls

1. Running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye Sumo-Karngbaye only played on special teams last year, but he showed he will be counted on this season at running back. He had 14 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, and he had arguably the offensive play of the game when he escaped close to nine attempts at him as he ran 22 yards to the ECU one-yard line. That is where he stalled on the next four plays. 2. Left tackle Anthony Belton The massive Belton seemed to hold up well in his first Division I start. Belton handled the left tackle spot well in replacing Ikem Ekwonu. NC State didn't allow a sack and ECU didn't have too much pressure on quarterback Devin Leary. A few times three defenders went against two blockers on blitzes, but Belton and crew held up well in pass protection. 3. Cornerback Aydan White The sophomore was part of a rotation of cornerbacks, but had to fill in when starting cornerback Shyheim Battle had a big collision on a tackle. White finished with four tackles, three passes defended and one tackle for loss. White played with physicality and confidence.

Key statistic advantage

NC State got six points from a blocked punt and made all three extra points, and that proved the difference. NCSU junior wide receiver Isaiah Provillon got a favorable matchup against ECU safety Demetrius Mauney. Provillon blew by Mauney and blocked the slow-moving punt. NC State redshirt freshman Sean Brown recovered the football in the end zone for a touchdown. The nine points from the special teams made up for the offensive getting just 12 points.

What NC State did well

NC State passed the ball very well in the middle of the field, and it was to a variety of wide receivers. Leary got the bulk of his 211 passing yards working the middle seams with passes to wide receivers Thayer Thomas, Devin Carter and Darryl Jones. At least six of his 17 completions were passes down the deep middle area of the field. Leary had a nice length pass down the sideline to Keyon Lesane, but it felt like ECU concentrated on taking away the outside passes and limit the Wolfpack offense. NC State will need to work on completing more throws downfield near the sidelines to completely stretch the field. The Wolfpack took a couple of shots with Lesane and Jones that fell incomplete, but didn't take too many chances.

What needs improvement

The short-yardage running plays almost cost NC State the game. The first scenario was when junior running back Jordan Houston fumbled with 14:10 left in the fourth quarter at the one-yard line. It was third and two and he tried to plunge in off the left side. NC State's defense did it job and kept them pinned deep, which set up Thomas getting a nice 18-yard punt return to the ECU 23-yard line. NC State made it down to the one-yard line due to Sumo-Karngbaye's big run, but proceeded to get stuff four straight plays and turned it over on downs. NC State was in the pistol on two formations, one snap under center and out of the shotgun during this series. ECU absolutely blew up the fourth down and one play. NC State finished rushing 32 times for 133 yards and a touchdown in the win.