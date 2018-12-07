Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Armed with plentiful scholarships and immediate playing time to offer, head coach Dave Doeren signed 31 players in his first full recruiting class. Five years later, a group that was ranked 30th nationally by Rivals.com proved to be arguably the best signing class in recent Wolfpack history.

Here’s a rundown of the class that included two national award winners, six NFL Draft picks (so far), two NFL rookie starters (so far), eight all-conference performers, an ACC Defensive Player of the Year and three All-Americans.