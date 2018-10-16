The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 8
With no game to recap, it was a great time to let folks ask former NC State head coach Chuck Amato questions during the first segment, and we had some great ones to answer and had great responses from Chuck.
The second segment features a brief look at this year's Clemson team and some great memories of Clemson games gone by.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
