The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 5
The Chuck Amato Show returns this week! We recap the Marshall game and discuss some memories of Doc Holliday, the Marshall head coach and former assistant coach under Amato at NC State.
Then we briefly discuss Virginia and lament the fact that divisions have led to fewer games against conference foes in the other division.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
——
