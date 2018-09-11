Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-11 09:27:37 -0500') }} football Edit

The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 4

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Suqg5hae4bdv8fqrpw9k
James Curle

We're talking walk-ons and hurricanes this week. I asked Chuck if he could recall any notable walk-ons that were big contributors in his coaching career, and his first example was a DOOZY.

In the second segment, we talk about hurricane games over the years and look ahead to West Virginia, a game we may or may not play as of the time this show is posted.

You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.


——

