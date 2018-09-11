The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 4
We're talking walk-ons and hurricanes this week. I asked Chuck if he could recall any notable walk-ons that were big contributors in his coaching career, and his first example was a DOOZY.
In the second segment, we talk about hurricane games over the years and look ahead to West Virginia, a game we may or may not play as of the time this show is posted.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
