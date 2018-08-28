The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 2
This week's episode begins with a discussion of several topics related to the week leading up to the first game of the season. Chuck also recalls some advice he received from his mentor, Bobby Bowden, on coaching.
In the second segment, we take a look at State's first opponent, James Madison.
You can listen to the podcast below or by clicking here.
