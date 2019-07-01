The 2021 class in the state of North Carolina packed with defensive players
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Later in July, The Wolfpacker will start breaking out its top 50 players in the state for the 2020 class, but before then we take an early sneak peak at what appears to be an absolutely loaded in-state class in 2021.
Here’s an early look at some of the marquee names on the defensive side of the ball, broken down by position.
Related link: Offensive players to watch in 2021
Defensive linemen
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news