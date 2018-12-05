Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!

Here is a breakdown of the class of 2018's participation:

The new NCAA rules allowed newcomers to play up to four games and maintain their redshirts.

There is still a bowl game to be played — Dec. 31 against Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. — but it's safe to make some presumptions at this point about who will end up redshirting from the 2018 signing class and who burned their redshirts.

• Dunn set a school record with 21 field goals this season. He finished the year connecting on 21 of 24 tries (one blocked) with a long of 44 yards. He also made all 50 of his extra points. His 113 points for the season is one behind senior running back Reggie Gallaspy's 114, which are the top two marks in school history.

Dunn has made 13 straight field goals, the second-longest streak ever at NC State behind Marc Primanti's 27 from 1995-96, and his 50 straight extra points is the fifth-longest streak.

• Ingle started the first seven games of the year until his inconsistencies and the return of a fully healthy redshirt junior Stephen Griffin prompted a change. Still, Ingle finished the regular season with 43 tackles, including three for loss and a sack. He also broke up a pass, forced two fumbles and had a quarterback hurry.

Ingle finished the season with a solid 65.5 grade (64.0 considered average) according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). He scored much better in rush defense (76.9) than coverage (60.5).

• McNeill flashed considerable potential and had 24 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, while playing interior defensive line for the first time in his career. He also broke up three passes and had three quarterback hurries. McNeill was second among interior linemen in both categories, behind redshirt junior Larrell Murchison's eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

He finished the year with a 72.3 grade from PFF.

• Smith's role increased as the season progressed. He had 11 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception, which came against archrival UNC. He did not play a defensive snap in the first five games, but in the final six he averaged 49.3 a contest. He had a 66.7 grade from PFF.

• When healthy, Person added a dynamic threat in the backfield, but he missed four games with injuries. Person closed the regular season with 102 carries for 424 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two scores, and he also caught a touchdown. He had a 68.3 grade from PFF.

• Miller, a junior college transfer, started the season opener but early struggles caused him to quickly give way to sophomore Chris Ingram. Miller ended up playing eight games, making eight tackles, including one for a loss.

• Graves and Baker-Williams' contributions mainly came on special teams. Graves had 35 snaps on defense while Baker-Williams played 15. Baker-Williams started the season playing a game at running back, but he moved back to his recruited position of safety when the primary tailbacks became healthier.

Baker-Williams had four tackles and a pass breakup, while Graves added three hits and a quarterback hurry.