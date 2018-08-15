Thayer Thomas is poised to make an impact as both a punt returner and slot receiver for NC State this fall.

The redshirt freshman is competing to replace Nyheim Hines on punt return, and has been picking Hines’ mind to gain insight on what is needed. Thomas returned punts his last two years at Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage High and feels comfortable catching the ball in all settings. That was proven during the Kay Yow Spring Game this past April, which was played in the rain.

Catching the ball in those conditions gave Thomas a nice confidence boost. He also knows if he doesn’t feel comfortable, going for the fair catch is the prudent move.

“That was definitely the hardest,” said Thomas about the rain-soaked conditions for the spring game. “I don’t know how I caught all those punts. I had rain coming down on my face. The ball was probably like five pounds. If I can catch the ball in those conditions, I can definitely catch the ball and make plays in normal conditions.”

Getting insight from the Wolfpack players last year could pay off as catching the ball from college punters is a little bit different than prep punters. Opposing teams can also give off pre-snap tips sometimes on where they want to punt the ball.

“I tried to work with Nyheim and J-Sam [Jaylen Samuels] and learn how to track the ball from a college punters foot. I would catch punts about four times a week during the summer with [punters] A.J. Cole and Trenton Gill.

“College punters have the ability to definitely turn the ball over and kick it further. The height of the ball and the spin — they can put different spins on it — plus the placement of the ball.”

Thomas said he returned a couple of punts for touchdowns his senior year at Heritage, and credits his baseball background for helping him catch punts.

“I have really good ball skills,” Thomas said. “I played baseball and was recruited to play baseball [by colleges] as an outfielder. I think really helped me track the ball and catch the ball in tough situations.”