NC State freshman cornerback Teshaun Smith found out last Thursday that he’d be making his first start last Saturday against Syracuse, which is not an easy way to ease into college football.

Smith, who had made four game appearances prior to playing Syracuse, made the first three tackles of his college career and did draw one pass interference penalty in the 51-41 road loss. The rangy 6-foot-3, 187-pounder from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., will use the experience gleaned against the Orange to combat the receivers from Florida State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“I know I have to be on top of routes and stuff,” Smith said. “I have to have great eye discipline.”

Junior cornerback Nick McCloud could be back healthy and in the starting lineup against the Seminoles — that will get decided later this week — but Smith was able to show what he can do if called upon again.

Smith got into the Clemson contest and wondered if he’d have any hesitations, but learned, it’s just football.

“It was an amazing experience, first time being out there as a true freshman, first start,” Smith said. “I knew I needed to do the techniques that I was taught and stay focused and locked in.”

At least six people from Smith’s inner circle will make the long trip from Fort Lauderdale to Raleigh. Smith grew up a Florida fan, but knows the history well with FSU. He doesn’t have any friends on the Seminoles, but is excited to face them.

“My mom, dad, step-dad, sister, grandma and my dad’s friend is coming,” Smith said. “So far, my mom has been to every game but the Marshall game. She told me she was proud of me [Saturday]. She was just excited to see me play because I’m her only son. I’m the first one in the family to do something like this.”

Smith committed relatively early to NC State on June 23, 1017, and was a Rivals.com three-star prospect in the class of 2018. NCSU wide receivers coach George McDonald and cornerbacks coach George Barlow sold him on the Wolfpack, and that loyalty paid off when other colleges started to get involved with the former Western High standout. Nebraska under new coach Scott Frost made a run at Smith last December, but it didn’t lead to an official visit.

“They [other colleges] only wanted me because they knew how good I was, but NC State knew how good I was from the jump,” Smith said. “There is also a family aspect too.”

Smith knew he wanted to play his freshman year at NC State He reflected back to what his life was a year ago at this time. He figures he was starting the high school playoffs.

“It might be the first round of the high school playoffs,” Smith said. “It’s a whole different ball game. It’s just being more locked in and knowing the different checks and stuff in college.

“The game is faster. It’s still football, but it’s faster.”