NC State’s offensive line received more honors after a stellar 2018 season.

Last week, fifth-year seniors Tyler Jones, the left tackle, and Garrett Bradbury, the center, were named first-team All-ACC and fifth-year senior left guard Terronne Prescod honorable mention all-conference.

Bradbury and Prescod were both honored by Pro Football Focus (PFF) Monday, with Prescod being named first-team All-American and Bradbury second-team.

“Prescod finished the 2018 regular season with the highest overall grade (85.7) among all offensive linemen as he allowed just six hurries on 342 blocking snaps,” PFF wrote. “His 86.2 blocking grade was 4.1 points higher than the next closest offensive lineman.”

“Bradbury finished with the conference’s second-highest run-blocking grade of all linemen at 82.1 while also impressing in pass protection,” PFF added. “On 496 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed just 11 pressures.”

Both Bradbury and Prescod were named first-team All-ACC by PFF as well, along with redshirt junior receiver Jakobi Meyers and fifth-year senior linebacker Germaine Pratt. Jones, sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and junior receiver Kelvin Harmon were picked second-team.

Bradbury also learned Monday that he was one of three finalists for the Rimington Award given to college football’s top center. The other two in contention are Alabama’s Ross Pierschbacher and Notre Dame’s Sam Mustipher. The winner will be picked Thursday in Atlanta.