Freshman nickel Tanner Ingle wanted to play early when he got to NC State. He worked hard in the offseason to prepare himself for the fall.

“I just wanted to contribute coming in,” Ingle said. “As a freshman, it’s hard to get on the field, so I just wanted to come in and contribute in any way that I possibly could.”

It’s safe to say that Ingle has accomplished that goal and perhaps in more of a way than he anticipated. With redshirt junior Stephen Griffin, the expected starter at nickel coming out of the spring, nursing an injured foot through most of preseason camp and being worked his way back into the fold as he rounds into football playing shape, an opportunity opened for Ingle.

After earning continuous praise from coaches and teammates throughout preseason camp, Ingle found himself starting his first career game, last Saturday against James Madison.

“It comes with preparation,” Ingle said. “I feel like I prepared myself well for this. Surprised myself? No. I could say that I am proud of myself.”

That said, there is no preparing for playing in front of, as Ingle noted, “50,000 people coming to watch me play.” He admitted that he was excited before JMU kickoff.

“It’s a lot different than high school, just the atmosphere,” he said.

For Ingle, it took about a kickoff, which he was part of the coverage unit, before it began to feel like high school again, at least a little.

“The speed of the game is a lot faster than the game of high school, but overall I did a decent job,” he noted. “You could always play better.”

Ingle had four tackles, including three solo, in his college debut. He already knows where he needs to be better next time out this Saturday against Georgia State.

“The mental part of the game, knowing what to do when to do it along with probably better pad level,” Ingle said.