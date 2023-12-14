Joly had swung through NC State on Dec. 8, and also considered Louisville and Indiana, but the Wolfpack was his lone visit.

NC State has a gaping hole at tight end, and the Wolfpack helped fill it by landing Connecticut sophomore Justin Joly on Thursday.

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound tight end attended Iona Prep in New Rochelle, N.Y., in the class of 2022. He had 123 catches for 1,827 yards and 22 total touchdowns in high school.

The Rivals.com two-star prospect picked Connecticut over offers from Delaware, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Richmond and Sacred Heart.

Joly proved right away with the Huskies that he was going to be a factor at tight end. He caught 18 passes for 250 yards and two scores in 2022, but exploded this past season.

Joly caught 56 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns to set the UConn single-season record for tight ends. NC State was able to game-plan and play against him the last two years. He had four catches for 38 yards in the season opener this season, and he caught a pass for a yard in 2022.

Joly caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in a 38-31 win over Rice on Oct. 7, and he had eight catches for 89 yards in a 59-3 loss at Tennessee on Nov. 4.