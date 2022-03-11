Talented OL Trovon Baugh enjoys NC State visit
The recruitment for junior guard Trovon Baugh has exploded in recent months.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy has collected at least 34 offers during the recruiting process. NC State offensive line coach John Garrison jumped in with a scholarship offer Feb. 17, and he took an unofficial visit with his mother and father Friday. He got to check out North Carolina on Thursday and NC State on Friday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news