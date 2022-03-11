The recruitment for junior guard Trovon Baugh has exploded in recent months.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder from Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy has collected at least 34 offers during the recruiting process. NC State offensive line coach John Garrison jumped in with a scholarship offer Feb. 17, and he took an unofficial visit with his mother and father Friday. He got to check out North Carolina on Thursday and NC State on Friday.